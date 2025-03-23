"Why would you board passengers?" - Australian star lashes out at Air India over no pilots for his flight

Former Australia batter David Warner minced no words in slamming Air India over a long wait with no pilot on Saturday, March 22. Warner and his fellow passengers boarded the flight in New Delhi but were made to wait for hours due to the absence of pilots on the aircraft.

Warner subsequently expressed his disappointment about the situation on social media while tagging the airlines.

"We’ve boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?" he wrote on X.

Air India responded to Warner, citing the reasons for the delay.

"Dear Mr. Warner, today's challenging weather in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays across all airlines. The crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure. We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us," they wrote on X.

Warner reportedly landed in Hyderabad for the trailer launch of his first Indian cinema debut with the Telugu movie 'Robinhood.'

As far as cricket goes, Warner will next be seen in action in the upcoming 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL), playing for the Karachi Kings. The tournament will be played between April 11 and May 18.

David Warner went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction

David Warner has been among the greatest players in the IPL, weaving his magic from the second season in 2009 to 2024. However, the 38-year-old went unsold in the 2025 IPL auction, having set a base price of ₹ 2 crore for himself.

Warner endured a poor last season for the Delhi Capitals (DC) with only 168 runs at an average of 21 in eight outings. The champion batter also retired from all forms of international cricket after Australia's disappointing 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Warner remains the fourth-leading run-scorer in IPL history with 6,565 runs in 184 games, including four centuries and 62 half-centuries. Despite the batting exploits, his crowning achievement in the IPL remains him captaining the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the title in 2016.

