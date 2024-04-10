Why is David Miller not playing today's RR vs GT IPL 2024 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) are going into their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 10, without senior batter and specialist finisher David Miller.

The seasoned South African batter last turned out for the Gujarat franchise against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. He has missed the team's last two games against Punjab Kings (April 4) and Lucknow Super Giants (April 7) due to a niggle.

At the toss ahead of the RR vs GT IPL 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Miller was unavailable for Wednesday's match as well.

Earlier, at the pre-match press conference, the team's fast bowler Spencer Johnson also gave an update on the left-handed batter:

"Davy, I think he is not too far away. Even if he misses this one, he will be available for the next one."

While Miller is said to be suffering from a niggle, according to news agency PTI, he was supposed to miss at least two weeks of action.

In the star batter's absence in the last two games, Gujarat Titans went down to Punjab Kings by three wickets and to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

How David Miller has perfomed in IPL 2024 so far

Miller began his IPL 2024 campaign with 12 off 11 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Gujarat Titans won the clash by six runs, Miller fell to Jasprit Bumrah, miscuing a slower ball.

In Gujarat Titans' second match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Miller was dismissed for 21 off 16. The left-handed batter tried to flick a delivery from Tushar Deshpande through midwicket but fell to a brilliant diving catch by Ajinkya Rahane.

In GT's third IPL 2024 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Miller played a crucial role in the seven-wicket triumph. The 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 44 off 27, striking four fours and two sixes, as the Titans chased down a target of 163 in 19.1 overs.

Since joining the Gujarat franchise in 2022, Miller has played 35 games for the team, scoring 817 runs at an average of 48.05 and a strike rate of 143.58, with two half-centuries and a best of 94*.