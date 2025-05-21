Why is Faf du Plessis captaining DC in today's IPL 2025 match against MI?

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Faf du Plessis is captaining the team in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). DC are up against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. Axar Patel, the regular captain of Delhi Capitals, misses out due to sickness, as confirmed by Faf du Plessis.
There were reports earlier of Du Plessis not returning for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season after the suspension. However, the South African batter returned and will be available till the end of the season.
"Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Axar is not there. Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him," Du Plessis said at the toss.
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the crucial game. DC and MI are fighting for the fourth and final spot in the playoffs, with three teams having qualified already.
Can Faf Du Plessis lead DC to victory in crucial game against MI?
Faf Du Plessis, who is leading for the first time this season, will be under considerable pressure given the magnitude of the game. Should the Mumbai Indians win tonight, they will go to 16 points and qualify for the playoffs. To keep their hopes alive, Delhi Capitals are in a must-win situation against MI at the Wankhede.
Du Plessis is not new to captaincy as he has led South Africa and in the IPL as well. Before joining Delhi, Faf Du Plessis captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for three seasons from 2022 to 2024. He did an exceptional job as their skipper, leading them to the playoffs in 2022 and 2024.
While his batting form has not been great, the veteran opener will have to step up against MI. not just with the bat, but also as a leader in the absence of regular skipper Axar Patel.
