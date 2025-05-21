Why is Faf du Plessis captaining DC in today's IPL 2025 match against MI?

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Faf du Plessis is captaining the team in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). DC are up against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. Axar Patel, the regular captain of Delhi Capitals, misses out due to sickness, as confirmed by Faf du Plessis.

Ad

There were reports earlier of Du Plessis not returning for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season after the suspension. However, the South African batter returned and will be available till the end of the season.

"Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Axar is not there. Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him," Du Plessis said at the toss.

Ad

Trending

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the crucial game. DC and MI are fighting for the fourth and final spot in the playoffs, with three teams having qualified already.

Can Faf Du Plessis lead DC to victory in crucial game against MI?

Faf Du Plessis, who is leading for the first time this season, will be under considerable pressure given the magnitude of the game. Should the Mumbai Indians win tonight, they will go to 16 points and qualify for the playoffs. To keep their hopes alive, Delhi Capitals are in a must-win situation against MI at the Wankhede.

Ad

Du Plessis is not new to captaincy as he has led South Africa and in the IPL as well. Before joining Delhi, Faf Du Plessis captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for three seasons from 2022 to 2024. He did an exceptional job as their skipper, leading them to the playoffs in 2022 and 2024.

While his batting form has not been great, the veteran opener will have to step up against MI. not just with the bat, but also as a leader in the absence of regular skipper Axar Patel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More