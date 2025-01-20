“Why should I lie?” - Former RCB & KKR pacer breaks silence after going unsold in IPL 2025 auction

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav has expressed his shock over going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction in November last year. The 37-year-old has been a regular in the IPL since 2010, resulting in his surprise to find no takers during the auction for the upcoming season.

Umesh was part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) setup in IPL 2024, finishing with eight wickets in seven outings at an average of 26.25. However, an economy of 10 meant the veteran pacer was expensive all too often.

Talking about his IPL 2025 auction snub to Inside Sport (as quoted by Hindustan Times), Umesh said:

"Everyone knows that I wasn’t selected for the IPL this year. I have been playing for 15 years. It (unsold at IPL 2025) is very shocking for me. Why should I lie? It feels bad. After playing so much and playing close to 150 IPL matches, you don’t get selected. It’s shocking."

He added:

"It’s upon the franchises and their strategies, or my name came late in the auction, and they weren’t left with money. Regardless, something has happened. I am very frustrated and disturbed. But still, it’s okay. I can’t change anyone’s decision."

Umesh has enjoyed an IPL career of 148 games, representing as many as four franchises - Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans. The veteran has picked up 144 wickets at an average of 29.83 and an economy of 8.45.

"When I won’t be able to bowl, I’ll quit cricket myself" - Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav hasn't played much competitive cricket since IPL 2024 [Credit: Getty]

Umesh Yadav said walking away from cricket is a call he will make when he cannot clock high speeds with the ball.

The 37-year-old underwent leg surgery after IPL 2024 and has since played only two matches for Vidarbha - one each in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"I had my leg surgery. Till I feel I can clock 140 kmph, I will bowl. When I won’t be able to bowl, I’ll quit cricket myself. I won’t have to tell this to anyone," Umesh said in the same interview.

Umesh was also a regular member of the Indian side, especially in Tests, during the 2010s. However, he has not played for India since the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

The speedster has played 141 games for India across formats, amassing 288 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls.

