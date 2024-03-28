Why is Ishant Sharma not playing today's RR vs DC IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma is not part of the playing XI for their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Rajasthan Royals. The game is expected to get underway soon at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

Ishant was one of the few highlights for DC in their woeful 2023 campaign, and found himself straight in the playing XI for their 2024 season opener against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). While he had an eventful first spell in Mullanpur, where he accounted for Shikhar Dhawan's wicket and Jonny Bairstow's run out, he could not bowl his remaining two overs due to an unfortunate injury.

Sharma twisted his ankle while fielding in the last over of the powerplay, and had to be assisted off the ground by the DC medical team. He did not return in the remainder of the innings as PBKS won the clash with four balls to spare.

According to DC skipper Rishabh Pant, the seamer is yet to recover from the injury.

"We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Ishant hasn't recovered," Rishabh Pant said after opting to bowl first.

Surprisingly, DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly had mentioned during the pre-match press conference that Ishant Sharma had returned to full fitness and was available to play against PBKS.

Who replaces Ishant Sharma in the DC playing XI?

Delhi Capitals have opted to go with Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar in place of Ishant Sharma in the playing XI. The right-arm pacer made his IPL debut in the 2023 edition, and went onto represent India across all formats in the off-season, with reasonable success.

Apart from Mukesh, DC's pace unit has been bolstered by their spearhead Anrich Nortje's return. The Proteas pacer replaces Shai Hope in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, and Avesh Khan.