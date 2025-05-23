Why is Jitesh Sharma captaining RCB in today’s IPL 2025 match vs SRH?

Jitesh Sharma is leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. This is the second time the wicketkeeper-batter is leading an IPL franchise, having led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in one game last season.

Interestingly, the Maharashtra player led Punjab against the same opponent (SRH) but lost the fixture by four wickets. The 31-year-old will be looking to turn things around with the in-form RCB, who have already qualified for the playoffs.

At the toss, Jitesh confirmed that regular skipper Rajat Patidar will play as an impact player. The latter is coming on the back of a handy injury, which he sustained ahead of the IPL 2025 mid-season break. He said (via Cricbuzz):

“It's my first time captaining RCB. I captained PBKS against SRH last year. Rajat Patidar is the impact player.”

RCB opt to bowl against SRH in IPL 2025 match

RCB stand-in-captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against SRH in their IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, he said (via Cricbuzz):

“We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture.”

Jitesh also confirmed that Mayank Agarwal has replaced the injured Devdutt Padikkal (ruled out of the season) as the only change. He said:

“Mayank comes in for Padikkal.”

Meanwhile, SRH made three changes as they included Travis Head (recovered from COVID-19), Abhinav Manohar, and Jaydev Unadkat in their playing XI. The Orange Army have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race, managing only four wins in 12 games.

They, however, eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by defeating them in their last game. The Pat Cummins-led side would now be looking to hurt RCB’s chances of finishing in the top two.

Notably, the Bengaluru-based franchise are second in the points table with eight wins in 12 games. Their last game against last season’s champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was abandoned due to rain.

Follow the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

