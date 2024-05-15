Why is Jos Buttler not playing today's RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2024?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take the field against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday without their senior opening batter Jos Buttler. The English wicketkeeper is unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2024 after leaving for home on Monday (May 13) due to national duty.

The IPL 2024 playoffs would clash with England's preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup, including a four-match T20I series against Pakistan at home that will begin on May 22. Buttler will lead the Three Lions in both rubbers. Like him, other English internationals with IPL franchises have also left their respective camps.

RR youngster Riyan Parag played down Buttler's absence ahead of the match, touting 29-year-old Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore as a viable replacement.

"We are a good side. We've got backups for everyone. TKC (Tom Kohler-Cadmore) is our backup now and we've been practising with him as well," he told reporters. "It was a big loss but I think we will deal with it. It was something that we knew before the season started and we will be handling it well since we are a professional side."

Buttler wasn't at his consistent best in IPL 2024 but singlehandedly won RR two games -- against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) -- with two magnificent hundreds. He ended the season with 359 runs at an average of 39.89 with a strike rate of 140.78.

Who has replaced Jos Butter in RR's playing 11 vs PBKS?

Like Parag said, RR brought in Kohler-Cadmore to replace Buttler. Skipper Sanju Samson at the toss said the team might also bring in Donovan Ferreira, who's another wicketkeeper batter, as the Impact Sub.

RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

An uncapped big-hitter, Kohler-Cadmore has scored tons of runs on the English domestic circuit, including 4734 in 190 T20s at a strike rate of 139.68. He has featured in leagues all around the world and played a substantial number of T10 games too, which have displayed his ability to bang from ball one.