Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today's RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be without the services of senior pacer Kagiso Rabada for their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. In fact, the South African pacer will also miss PBKS' last IPL 2024 league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 19.

Rabada did not feature in Punjab Kings' previous IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as well. RCB hammered PBKS by 60 runs in the match played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala and thus knocked Sam Curran and co. out of the playoffs race.

On Wednesday, the official X handle of the South African men's cricket team (@ProteasMenCSA) shared a post and confirmed Rabada's absence from Punjab Kings' last two IPL 2024 matches.

"Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection. The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team," the post read.

"His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA are not expected to be affected," the update on the fast bowler added.

Rabada is a key member of South Africa's 15-man T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The Aiden Markram-led squad also includes Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock, who were excluded from Cricket South Africa's central contract list.

Kagiso Rabada's performance in IPL 2024

Rabada played 11 matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 33.82 and an economy rate of 8.86. The 28-year-old picked up 2-23 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru and 2-18 against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. In his last match of the season against Chennai Super Kings, he registered figures of 0-24 from three overs.

Overall, the Proteas right-arm pacer has an exceptional record in the Indian Premier League. In 80 matches, he has claimed 117 wickets at an average of 21.97 an economy rate of 8.48 and a strike rate of 15.54.

In his entire T20 career, the South African fast bowler has 251 wickets in 201 matches at an average of 23.86 and an economy rate of 8.12.