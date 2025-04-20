Why is Liam Livingstone not playing today’s PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone is not part of the playing XI for the franchise's IPL 2025 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 20. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has replaced him in the team.
Livingstone was acquired for ₹8.75 crore at the IPL mega auction last year, with the Englishman expected to bolster the RCB middle order. He started nicely, scoring an unbeaten 15 in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He then scored a half-century against the Gujarat Titans in the side's third match of the season, but hasn't been able to build on the momentum, scoring just 87 runs in seven games and picking up two wickets.
Ahead of the game against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar revealed at the toss that Livingstone was left out for Romario Shepherd. The latter played for Mumbai Indians last season, scoring 57 runs in six games down the order and picking up one wicket.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss against Punjab Kings and elected to bowl first in Mullanpur. In a chat with Pommie Mbangwa after the flip of the coin, Rajat Patidar had the following to say:
"I think it's a pretty decent wicket, so I think batting second will give us more clarity. Yes, it is an afternoon game, but I don't think the wicket will change much. We will try to pick up early wickets for sure. We are a strong group; we have won our matches away from home, and so, we have the confidence required today. We have one change, Romario Shepherd in for Liam Livingstone."
RCB have made one change to their side, with Liam Livingstone making way for Romario Shepherd. Punjab Kings enter this contest unchanged from their win over RCB in Bengaluru on Friday.
