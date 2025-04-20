Why is Liam Livingstone not playing today’s PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone is not part of the playing XI for the franchise's IPL 2025 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 20. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has replaced him in the team.

Ad

Livingstone was acquired for ₹8.75 crore at the IPL mega auction last year, with the Englishman expected to bolster the RCB middle order. He started nicely, scoring an unbeaten 15 in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He then scored a half-century against the Gujarat Titans in the side's third match of the season, but hasn't been able to build on the momentum, scoring just 87 runs in seven games and picking up two wickets.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the game against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar revealed at the toss that Livingstone was left out for Romario Shepherd. The latter played for Mumbai Indians last season, scoring 57 runs in six games down the order and picking up one wicket.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss against Punjab Kings and elected to bowl first in Mullanpur. In a chat with Pommie Mbangwa after the flip of the coin, Rajat Patidar had the following to say:

Ad

"I think it's a pretty decent wicket, so I think batting second will give us more clarity. Yes, it is an afternoon game, but I don't think the wicket will change much. We will try to pick up early wickets for sure. We are a strong group; we have won our matches away from home, and so, we have the confidence required today. We have one change, Romario Shepherd in for Liam Livingstone."

RCB have made one change to their side, with Liam Livingstone making way for Romario Shepherd. Punjab Kings enter this contest unchanged from their win over RCB in Bengaluru on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More