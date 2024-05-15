Why is Liam Livingstone not playing today's RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2024?

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Liam Livingstone will miss Wednesday's encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday and the rest of the IPL 2024 season. The middle-order batter left the PBKS camp after their match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamshala.

In an Instagram post afterward, Livingstone explained he needed to get his "knee sorted" ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also admitted that the season, where he scored just 111 runs in nine innings, was "disappointing". Media reports have suggested that the injury is unlikely to interfere with his World Cup prospects.

"IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livigstone said. "Thanks once again to the @punjabkingsipl fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always I loved every minute of playing in the @iplt20 ❤️"

He's not the only player PBKS are missing. Kagiso Rabada has gone back to South Africa due to an injury. Shikhar Dhawan has also remained sidelined. On the eve of the match, assistant coach Brad Haddin tried to look at the positive side.

“Yeah, there will be (changes to the Playing XI). We know Rabada’s gone home injured, so we’ve got to find a replacement. Liam Livingstone has also been called back by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board). There’ll be a change there also. We’ll meet later tonight to finalise the 11 or 12 that we’ll go in with. Tomorrow’s game is about going out there and expressing oneself. We are out of the tournament, which is disappointing, but it’s still another opportunity for the younger guys and the team to develop,” Haddin said.

PBKS are out of contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs and are placed 10th after managing to secure just four wins from 12 matches so far.

PBKS's playing 11 vs RR without Liam Livingstone

In Livingstone's absence, PBKS' Indian middle-order hitters Shashank Singh and Jitesh Sharma will have bigger responsibilities.

PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.