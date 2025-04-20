"Why are you looking at the No. 7 guy if they don't score runs?" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's reliance on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shouldn't rely on MS Dhoni to play match-winning knocks every time in IPL 2025. He questioned what the other batters are doing if the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has to always bail them out of trouble.

Ad

CSK will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 38 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai in the evening game on Sunday, April 20. With four points from seven games, the visitors are placed last on the points table and need a virtual miracle to qualify for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that CSK need their other batters to fire and shouldn't be dependent on Dhoni to play game-defining knocks.

Ad

Trending

"Chennai have a plethora of problems. Chennai can't even compete in this game if their batters don't score runs. If you look towards MS Dhoni every time and ask him to win you games, you are actually barking at the wrong tree. Firstly, the guy bats at No. 7. So have the rest six gone to sell chole?" Chopra said (10:20).

Ad

"No sir, they have gone to score runs. Why are you looking at the No. 7 guy if they don't score runs? I feel (Ravichandran) Ashwin will still not be seen playing. I will expect more runs from Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), and the rest of the batters will have to pull their weight in the side," he added.

Ad

Ad

MS Dhoni has aggregated 130 runs at a strike rate of 158.53 in seven innings in IPL 2025. Rachin Ravindra (186) and Shivam Dube (180) are the only CSK players to score more runs than him this season.

"If he is available, he will play the match as well" - Aakash Chopra on Dewald Brevis ahead of CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Dewald Brevis has joined the CSK squad as Gurjapneet Singh's replacement. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Dewald Brevis, if he is available, will be a part of the Chennai Super Kings' playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians.

Ad

"Dewald Brevis has come. Hopefully, he would be available. If he is available, he will play the match as well. Rachin Ravindra with Shaik Rasheed, and then you can choose anyone among Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Brevis needs to play and Jamie Overton should make way for the South African batter.

Ad

"However, Dewald Brevis playing is absolutely mandatory. So Rachin Ravindra and Dewald Brevis, and after that, Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad, which means a place can't be created for Overton. It's okay. Everyone cannot play," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra reckoned that the Mumbai Indians are heavy favorites heading into Sunday evening's game. The home team would want to avenge their four-wicket loss in the reverse fixture in Chennai in the two sides' tournament opener on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More