Why is Marco Jansen not playing today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match? 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marco Jansen is not a part of the playing XI for the all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The opening match of the playoffs is set to be held in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

The South African international has left for England for national duty ahead of the Proteas' World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. The crucial red-ball clash will begin from June 11 onwards at the Lord's Cricket Ground, while South Africa are scheduled to play a warm-up encounter against Zimbabwe from June 3 onwards.

Other South African players involved with franchises in the playoffs, like Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, and Kagiso Rabada, have all wrapped up their IPL committments as well.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed Marco Jansen's departure, and named Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai as his replacement.

"Yeah would have fielded here as well. Have played a lot here, in a way it's handy to first. Historically teams batting first have won here. Yeah absolutely they have been electrifying when they have stepped onto the field, you need that kind of vibration and positivity in the field. The way they (openers) have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant. Marco goes out and Azmatullah comes in for him," Iyer said at the toss after being put into bat first.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett

Marco Jansen took 16 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2025

The left-arm pacer enjoyed his best-ever IPL campaign in 2025, that too by a fair margin, after ending up with 16 wickets in the league stage at an average of 27.13, and an economy of 9.20. Prior to this season, his best bowling returns from the season was 10 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 campaign.

Jansen continued his rich vein of form from the SA20 2025, where he was the leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps to his name for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He also had a decent Champions Trophy 2025 campaign for South Africa, ending with four wickets in three matches with an economy of 6.00.

