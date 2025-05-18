Why is Marcus Stoinis not playing today's PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match? 

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 18, 2025 15:06 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Marcus Stoinis will be available for PBKS from the next match onwards (Image Credit: Getty)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is not a part of the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 18 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Australian is yet to re-join the squad after the tournament was suspended for one week.

Ad

A significant portion of the overseas contingent across franchises are battling availability issues due to clashes with the international calendar. Since Stoinis is not a part of Australia's World Test Championship (WTC) squad, it does not apply to him. However, he will remain unavailable for the franchise's first match after the restart along with Josh Inglis, but is expected to feature in the remainder of the campaign.

PBKS bowling coach James Hopes had confirmed that Stoinis is yet to re-join the squad ahead of the RR clash in Jaipur.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We do not have a complete squad. We hope that Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis join us early next week, but to be honest, I'm pretty bullish on the depth in our squad, like we have Mitchell Owens here," Hopes said during the pre-match press conference (via India Today).

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss, and elected to bat first in the afternoon encounter. In Stoinis' absence, fellow Australian Mitchell Owen makes his debut, while Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai are the other overseas names in the playing XI.

Ad

Marcus Stoinis was dropped by PBKS midway through IPL 2025

The veteran all-rounder, after being roped in for a hefty sum of INR 11 crore, was part of the initial playing XI for PBKS. He featured largely as the No.4 batter in the first set of matches, before being demoted to No.7.

However, he was dropped for the home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite scoring 34 runs off 11 deliveries in the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the match before.

The Australian returned to the playing XI after that, and even led PBKS for a brief while against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when Shreyas Iyer was off the field due to illness. Stoinis has scored 82 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 167.35. He has bowled only 11.4 overs in the campaign, with no wickets in return.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications