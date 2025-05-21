Why is Mitchell Starc not playing in today's MI vs DC IPL 2025 match?

By Mohul Bhowmick
Modified May 21, 2025 18:30 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Mitchell Starc of Delhi Capitals successfully appeals for the Andre RussellKolkata of Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2025 IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29, 2025, in Delhi, India. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav/MB Media/Getty Images)

As the battle for the fourth playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 heats up, Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. These are the only two teams with a chance of taking the last available spot in the playoffs.

However, one of the biggest misses for DC in the game will be Mitchell Starc, who decided against returning to India following the week-long IPL 2025 suspension (via ESPNCricinfo). Australia have the World Test Championship final against South Africa coming up next month.

Starc, who picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches this season, has left his team in a quandary. DC need to win their next two games to seal a playoffs berth, and will miss the Australian dearly, with his knack of performing in crunch games.

Nevertheless, they have signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk.

"It matters, but we will have to look towards other options in Starc's absence" - DC bowling coach Munaf Patel

DC bowling coach Munaf Patel, meanwhile, has played down Starc's absence from the team and chosen to focus on the other options. Patel, however, admitted that Starc was an important player for the team. He said (via The Economic Times):

“(Mitchell) Starc has been a very important player for us. He is someone who bowls quick and has the ability to swing as well. We are playing in Mumbai, where there is bounce and swing. So, definitely, it matters, but we will have to look towards other options in his absence.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, which are slated to start on May 29. Among these three teams, only GT have won the IPL in the past (2022).

