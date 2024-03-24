Why is Mohammed Shami not playing today's GT vs MI IPL 2024 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be without their pace spearhead Mohammed Shami in their opening game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

Shami has been on the sidelines since last year's ODI World Cup due to injury. The veteran speedster underwent heel surgery last month and has been ruled out of the IPL 2024 because of the same.

Sharing an update on Shami's recovery, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) published an official statement to confirm his unavailability for IPL 2024. The statement read:

"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024."

Mohammed Shami will be a big miss for Gujarat, given that he has been the standout performer with the ball for them in their two-year stint in the tournament. With 28 wickets from 17 matches, he was the Purple Cap winner last season.

It is worth mentioning that Shami performed admirably in the 2023 World Cup as well, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the edition with 24 scalps from just seven outings.

GT rope in Sandeep Warrier as Mohammed Shami's replacement for IPL 2024

With Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, the Gujarat-based side signed right-arm seamer Sandeep Warrier as his replacement. He has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the past.

An official statement was released on the IPL official website to announce Warrier's addition to Gujarat's squad. The statement read:

"Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac."

Gujarat will have a new captain this season, with Shubman Gill being appointed as the skipper following Hardik Pandya's exit, who was traded to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in an all-cash deal.