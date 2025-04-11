Why is MS Dhoni captaining CSK in today’s IPL 2025 match against KKR?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are being led by MS Dhoni in today's IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11. The 43-year-old was named the franchise captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to a fractured elbow. Gaikwad, in fact, will miss the remainder of IPL 2025.

At the pre-match press conference for the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 clash, Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development. Gaikwad suffered the elbow injury during CSK's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on March 30. He was hit on the elbow by a delivery from Tushar Deshpande. The right-handed batter, however, continued batting and scored 63.

Gaikwad featured in CSK's next two matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well, scoring five and one respectively. Speaking about the batter's injury, Fleming said at the pre-match press conference (via ESPNcricinfo):

"He [Gaikwad] got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, in the radial neck. So we're disappointed, and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he'd be out of the tournament from now.

"We have an uncapped player, MS Dhoni, who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL," the former New Zealand captain went on to add.

Dhoni led CSK from 2008 to 2024. He had handed over the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in 2022, but took back the reins mid-season after the franchise struggled. At the start of the 2024 season, the veteran keeper-batter handed over the charge to Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni's record as CSK captain in the IPL

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have won the IPL on five occasions - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The former India captain has led the Chennai franchise 212 times in the IPL out of which the team has won 128 matches and has lost 82. Two matches have ended in no result.

Overall, the 43-year-old has played 269 matches in the IPL. In 234 innings, he has scored 5,346 runs at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of 137.81, with the aid of 24 half-centuries and a best of 84*. As a keeper, he has effected 195 dismissals - 150 catches and 45 stumpings.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More