Why is Mustafizur Rahman not playing today's PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mustafizur Rahman is not part of the playing XI for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Mustafizur has left the CSK squad to join the Bangladesh squad for their five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at home. He had missed a game earlier for the franchise as well when he had left for Bangladesh to complete his US visa formalities for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Picked for his base price in the 2024 IPL mini-auction, Mustafizur had a fruitful first season for CSK. He picked up 14 wickets at an economy of 9.26 and was in the Purple Cap race.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that Mustafizur Rahman's campaign is over and was replaced by New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner in the playing XI.

"I think we have to focus on the process and do things right. We like to focus on what mistakes that we made and try to rectify those. This season there has been a lot of injuries, flu and we forced to make quite a few changes. Losing 10 tosses and winning five games is still a positive. Santner comes in place of Fizz," Gaikwad said after losing his sixth straight toss and being put into bat first.

Mustafizur Rahman had a memorable debut for the franchise, picking up 4/29 in the season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk. He was adjudged as Player of the Match for picking up some crucial wickets as CSK won the contest.

Mustafizur Rahman thanked MS Dhoni before leaving for Bangladesh

The left-arm pacer posted a tweet with an autographed jersey of MS Dhoni and thanked the legend for his valuable tips.

Expand Tweet

"Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me everytime. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things. Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon," Mustafizur wrote.

Mustafizur Rahman was not part of the playing XI in the first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chattogram, where the hosts won by eight wickets. He is likely to be in the playing XI for the second T20I, scheduled to take place on Sunday evening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback