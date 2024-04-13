Why is Nandre Burger not playing today's PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Nandre Burger continues to miss out of the playing XI for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Saturday.

Burger missed in RR's narrow loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home due to injury and has still not recovered. He was replaced by Kuldeep Sen in the pace bowling department, while debutant Keshav Maharaj played as the fourth overseas candidate.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson reflected on his team's injury crisis by revealing that Burger is not yet fit, while the likes of Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin also enter the casualty list.

"Looks like a decent wicket to bowl so lets see what happens. We had made a target that the team shouldn't think about the result. We are working on that and playing some really good cricket. There are challengers off the field as well and I am very happy with how we are managing it. 90 per cent of the game we played well. Jos has a niggle and Rovman coming in. And a youngster named Kotian," Samson said during the toss after opting to field first.

Nandre Burger has been an excellent addition to the RR bowling unit this season. He has forged an excellent chemistry with his new ball partner and fellow left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

The South African has breached the 150 kmph mark several times and has been one of the fastest bowlers on show in the tournament. He has taken six wickets in four matches with an economy rate of 8.86.

How does RR's playing XI shape up without Burger, Buttler, and Ashwin?

RR won each of their first four matches before suffering a last-ball defeat to GT in Jaipur recently. Already missing Nandre Burger's service, the team selection became a complicated task for skipper Samson with Buttler and Ashwin also out of contention as well.

Rajasthan have included Mumbai's Tanush Kotian in their playing XI. The off-spinning all-rounder had a monumental Ranji Trophy season, being among the wickets as well as the runs in the lower order for the eventual champions. In the batting unit, RR are bound to have a new opening combination with Yashasvi Jaiswal bound to come as the impact sub during the run chase.

PBKS also enter the contest with injury concerns of their own. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan is unavailable due to a niggle and Sam Curran is leading the outfit tonight.