Why has the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match on May 11 been moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad?

The IPL 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (May 11) has been shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad. The move comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

It all started when 26 civilians lost their lives in a terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian armed forces retaliated on May 6, targeting nine terrorist camps in PoK and Pakistan.

As a result, the two sides have been engaged in heavy conflict, and the border areas as well as neighboring cities are at risk of a military action. After Dharmsala airport was shut down due to the escalating situation, the IPL governing council has decided to shift the PBKS vs MI game to Ahmedabad.

The official note read:

"TATA IPL Match No. 61 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been relocated to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue change has been necessitated due to logistical challenges. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST as per the original schedule."

Anil Patel, Secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said (via The Indian Express):

"BCCI requested us and we accepted. Mumbai Indians are arriving later today and travel plans of Punjab Kings will be known later."

Punjab Kings are currently facing Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala

The game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharmsala on Thursday (May 8) has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Due to the heavy rain showers, the toss also could not take place so far.

At the time of writing, the rain has stopped and super soppers are used to dry the outfield. It is expected that the game will begin shortly, provided the rain does not disturb the proceedings again.

It will be the last IPL 2025 game in Dharamsala, as PBKS' last home game against Mumbai Indians has been shifted to Ahmedabad. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently third in the table with seven wins and 15 points.

