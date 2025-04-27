Why is Phil Salt not playing today’s DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt is missing his team’s IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has replaced him in the playing XI.

At the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said that Salt was ill.

“Salt is ill, so Bethell has come in place of him.” Patidar said.

Salt’s illness comes as a big setback for RCB since he has amassed 239 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 168.30, including two half-centuries, this term. In his absence, Bethell will look to deliver, having amassed 1127 runs in 63 T20s at a strike rate of 136.77, including seven half-centuries. The left-arm spinner has also scalped 11 wickets in 20 innings.

Like RCB, DC also made a solitary change as Faf du Plessis replaced Ashutosh Sharma in the playing XI. The latter, however, has made it to the substitutes list.

RCB chose to bowl against DC in the IPL 2025 match

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl against DC in their IPL 2025 encounter. Justifying his decision, he said (via Cricbuzz):

“We will bowl first. The wicket is quite good to bat on, and I don't think it's going to change too much, and we like to chase.”

RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match and will be keen to continue their winning streak. It was their first home win after losing the first three games at the Chinnaswamy.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will now look to avenge their loss to the Capitals that they suffered earlier this season. They are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table with six victories in nine matches.

Like RCB, DC are coming on the back of a win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last IPL 2025 outing. With six wins in eight games, the Axar Patel-led side are placed second in the points table.

Follow the DC vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More