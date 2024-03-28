Why was play halted in the first over of DC's chase against RR in IPL 2024 match?

The second innings during the clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) began on a chaotic note at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. DC's run chase had begun at the stipulated time following the innings break, but there was a halt in proceedings after the second ball itself.

The interruption was brought on by Rovman Powell's introduction as a sub-fielder in place of an Indian player. DC head coach Ricky Ponting was furious about the same, and demanded an explanation from the umpires, as RR had already used the impact sub rule to bring in Nandre Burger for Shimron Hetmyer at the halfway mark.

RR had named three overseas players in their initial playing XI - Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jos Buttler. The unusual strategy helps them keep the option of bringing in Rovman Powell and Nandre Burger as the impact player according to the situation to bolster either their batting or bowling department.

In this scenario, having posted 185 runs, RR chose to bring in Burger as the impact player, and Powell too, but the latter only as a sub-fielder. Since the rules state that a team can have a maximum of four overseas players on the field at any given moment, they could use Powell as their fourth player, but as a fielder.

The match officials brought out the team sheet to explain the scenario to Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly in the DC dugout, and the play resumed when the situation was resolved.

Now had Burger replaced an Indian player in the playing XI, that would have complicated things as RR would have had five overseas players on the field, which is against the rules.

DC still in the run chase despite losing two wickets in the powerplay

DC have to chase about 20-30 runs extra following Riyan Parag's exploits with the bat in the first innings. The Rishabh Pant-led side had RR on the ropes after opting to bowl first, reducing them to 36-3 in the eighth over. However, the home side recovered to post a commanding total with Parag being unbeaten on 84, and scoring 25 runs off the final over against Anrich Nortje.

The impact sub-Nandre Burger struck twice in the powerplay to dismiss Mitchell Marsh and Ricky Bhui in quick succession. However, the left-handed pair of David Warner and Rishabh Pant have matched the required run rate and made the most of the fielding restrictions.