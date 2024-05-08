"Why is he proving so expensive these days?" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal's spell in Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 loss to Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra has noted that Yuzvendra Chahal has proved extremely expensive in the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) last few games in IPL 2024. The leg-spinner registered figures of 1/48 in four overs in Tuesday's (May 7) game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi.

The Capitals set the Royals a 222-run target after being asked to bat first. The hosts then restricted Sanju Samson and company to 201/8 to register a 20-run win and climb into fifth position on the points table.

Reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal delivered contrasting spells.

"Ravichandran Ashwin was absolutely outstanding. He conceded 24 runs in his four overs and picked up three wickets - wow Ravichandran Ashwin. All the other bowlers were expensive. Chahal conceded 48 runs in his four overs. What has happened to Chahal? Why is he proving so expensive these days?," he said (9:45)

The former India opener observed that all the RR seamers, much like Chahal, were taken to the cleaners.

"In the last match and this match as well, he has been very expensive. Avesh Khan conceded 42 runs in his two overs. Sandeep Sharma conceded 42 runs in his four overs and Trent Boult conceded 48 runs in his four overs. So the nuts and bolts were loosened," Chopra added.

Chahal has picked up only three wickets in his last five games in IPL 2024. He has conceded over 40 runs in all those matches, including going wicketless and giving away 62 runs in RR's previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"You are hitting differently" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jake Fraser-McGurk's knock

Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 50 runs off 20 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' batting, Aakash Chopra lauded Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel (65 off 36) for giving them a flying start.

"When Team Delhi were invited to bat first, Jake Fraser-McGurk was hit by a ball but after that, he started destroying the bowlers. A 20-ball 50, what are you doing? You are hitting differently. Abishek Porel was his opening partner and he also scored 65 runs," he said (8:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised Tristan Stubbs (41 off 20) for giving the finishing touches to the DC innings.

"So both openers played very well but then the innings stumbled in the middle. However, a pushback came in the form of Tristan Stubbs. In the end, a few weaknesses were visible. They leaked a lot of runs. Gulbadin Naib hit a little and Rasikh Salam came and played two shots behind the wickets," Chopra observed.

On the flip side, Chopra expressed disappointment about the mode of Rishabh Pant's dismissal.

"I am not liking at all the style in which Rishabh Pant is getting out. He got out to a bad shot in the last match against KKR as well. Here also it wasn't a very good shot, tried to hit while falling and was caught in the deep. I see it as a slight area of concern. You want him to be in red-hot form when the World Cup arrives," he elaborated.

Pant scored 15 runs off 13 deliveries. He hit a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery straight down Trent Boult's throat at deep square leg.

