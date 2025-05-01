Why are Rajasthan Royals wearing all-pink jersey in today’s RR vs MI IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are wearing an all-pink jersey in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Thursday, May 1. The change in kit for a match was part of RR's 'Pink Promise' campaign, which revolves around women-led development in Rajasthan.

Apart from the players donning special pink jerseys, the franchise will contribute ₹100 from every match ticket sold for the day to support women-led transformation in the state.

Rajasthan also disclosed that with every six hit during the game by either team, they will light up six houses in the Sambhar region with solar power. Furthermore, all the money from the sale of the pink jersey will be used for social causes by the Rajasthan Royals Foundation.

Rajasthan are languishing at the eighth spot in the IPL 2025 points table at this juncture, with three wins from 10 outings.

RR won the toss and chose to field first in IPL 2025 match against MI

Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field first in the encounter. Speaking at the toss, he said:

"We'll bowl first, we might see some dew later, but this wicket settles later in the game. We have kept it very simple. Rahul sir has made it very clear to keep the celebrations intact, but it was fun. Three games ago, the message was to take one game at a time. We have seen what we can do when at our best."

Here are the two playing XIs:

MI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact subs: Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact subs: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka

