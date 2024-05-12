Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today's RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals are without the services of their skipper Rishabh Pant for their IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. Pant has been fined and suspended for one game for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The Capitals had a slow over rate during Match 56 of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 7. As it was Pant's third offense of the ongoing season under IPL’s Code of Conduct pertaining to slow over-rates, the DC captain was fined ₹30 lakh and suspended for one match.

As per an official press release on iplt20.com, Delhi Capitals had filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the match referee, but the original decision stayed.

"The appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," the IPL release stated.

Delhi were nearly 10 minutes behind time at the start of the final over in the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals.

Experienced all-rounder and vice-captain Axar Patel is leading Delhi Capitals in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Pant's absence.

Sunday's clash is crucial for both sides, keeping the qualification for playoffs in mind. Delhi have 12 points from 12 matches, while Bengaluru are on 10 points from 12 games.

What DC coach Ricky Ponting said about Pant's absence for the IPL 2024 clash against RCB

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the RCB vs DC clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that Pant's loss is a blow for a side. He, however, backed Axar to do a good job in the regular skipper's absence.

“He (Axar) has been vice-captain for the last couple of seasons and he is very sensible and understands the game really well. And he is really excited. We started talking about it a couple of days ago when there was a possibility that Rishabh might be banned. So, he has got his head around it. I am sure he will lead the team really well,” Ponting asserted.

“Rishabh has been one of the best players this IPL and not having him is a loss. But it is also a great opportunity for others," the DC head coach went on to add.

Pant has made an excellent comeback to competitive cricket in the ongoing IPL after being out since December 2022 following a horrific car accident. In 12 matches, he has scored 413 runs at an average of 41.30 and an impressive strike rate of 156.44.

