Why would have RR lost by 1 run even if Rovman Powell survived the lbw off the last ball vs SRH in IPL 2024?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2024 on Thursday, May 2.

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 13 runs in the final over to seal the game for his team. The equation came down to two required from the last ball, with Rovman Powell on strike.

The final delivery was a full toss from Bhuvneshwar Kumar on leg stump. Powell attempted to hit the ball towards the on-side, but failed to get any connection and was hit on the pads.

The on-field umpire adjudged it out. While Powell used the DRS, the decision was upheld by the third umpire. It is worth mentioning that RR would have still lost by one run even if the DRS call had gone in the batter's favor.

As per Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions, the ball becomes dead once the on-field umpire signals out. So the runs scored by the batter wouldn't have been added to RR's total even if the decision had been overturned through the DRS.

Here's what the ICC rule states:

"If following a Player Review request, an original decision of ‘Out’ is changed to ‘Not Out’, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made. The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally."

SRH successfully defended the 202-run target against RR. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the Player of the Match as he finished with figures of 4-0-41-3.

"There was no discussion in the last over" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on bowling the all-important 20th over of SRH vs RR clash

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stated that his sole focus was on keeping things simple in the last over and that he just wanted to follow his process.

The veteran seamer mentioned that he aimed to bowl two good deliveries to put the opposition team under pressure. Bhuvneshwar said:

"I think that's my nature, I wasn't thinking much about the result in the last over. There was no discussion in the last over, was just focussed on the process. Was thinking just about bowling two good balls, anything could have happened. I wasn't thinking much, was just focussed on the process."

With the win, SRH climbed to fourth place in the points table. The side have six wins to their name after 10 outings. RR, on the other hand, continue to be the table-toppers, with eight victories from 10 games.

