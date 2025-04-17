Why was Ryan Rickleton's caught dismissal off Zeeshan Ansari disallowed in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton was given not out despite handing a clear catch to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins. It happened during the two sides' IPL 2025 contest at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17. The Proteas batter survived on 21 after the fourth umpire intervened, asking him to return to the crease, leaving SRH players and their fans clueless.
The incident took place in the seventh over of MI’s chase. Rickelton took on Zeeshan Ansari for a big shot after playing three consecutive dot deliveries. All he managed was to play it straight towards Cummins at cover. The fielder moved to his right to complete the catch.
As Rickelton walked off, the fourth umpire confirmed that wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen had his hands in front of the stumps when the ball made contact with the bat. As a result, it was declared a no-ball. What should’ve been curtains for Rickelton turned into a free hit. However, the left-hander failed to make the most of the reprieve, managing 31 off 23 deliveries, perishing in the next (eighth) over.
Was Ryan Rickelton caught out in the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 clash? What does the rule say?
According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Law 27.3 says that:
“The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end or the striker attempts a run.”
“In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball,” it added.
As far as the IPL 2025 match 33 is concerned, MI were in the driving seat of a 163-run chase against SRH. At the time of writing, Mumbai were 121/2 after 12.2 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks at the crease.
