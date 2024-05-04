Why is Sai Kishore not playing today's GT vs RCB IPL 2024 match?

The battle of two teams looking to keep their playoff hopes is underway in the clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on May 4.

Both teams are at the bottom half of the points table and are in must-win territory for the rest of the season. The sides met each other in their respective previous encounters, with RCB coming out on top by nine wickets.

With revenge on their mind, GT will look to avenge the defeat in this virtual do-or-die contest. However, they have been dealt a blow with left-arm spinner Sai Kishore missing the game due to a niggle.

GT skipper Shubman Gill confirmed the same during the toss and after his side was asked to bat first by RCB captain Faf du Plessis.

"The talks is to win four in four. We have done that in the past so its nothing new. Sometimes our fielding has let us down in crucial moments. So, we have had a conversation about it and we will be a better fielding side today. It is important in a long tournament like IPL to be able to turn up on the day and perform. 2 changes today: Josh Little comes in for Omarzai. Sai had some niggle, Manav Suthar makes his debut," Gill said at the toss.

As things stand, GT is eighth with eight points, while RCB is at the bottom of the table with six points in 10 games.

Sai Kishore has enjoyed a successful IPL 2024 campaign

Expand Tweet

Despite GT's recent struggles, Sai Kishore has been in impressive form with the ball in five games.

The 27-year-old has picked up seven wickets at an average of under 20 and an economy of 9.13. His best performance of 4/33 came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Sai Kishore has been part of the GT setup since 2022 but played only a total of 5 matches until this season. Nevertheless, the franchise won the title in their maiden season in 2022 and finished runners-up last year.

In the previous match against RCB, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer was among the few spared during Will Jacks' onslaught, with figures of 1/30 in three overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback