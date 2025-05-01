Why is Sandeep Sharma not playing today's RR vs MI IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) veteran pacer Sandeep Sharma is not a part of the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He has sustained a broken finger, which rules him out of the contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, May 1, and also beyond.

RR recently got back to winning ways after getting the better of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a memorable contest. However, during the match, Sandeep Sharma copped a blow to his hand while attempting to take a return catch off Shubman Gill's stroke in the third over of his spell.

He collapsed in pain, requiring the medical staff to come out and attend to the injury. Despite the blow, he completed his spell, returning figures of 1-33 off his four overs.

RR skipper Riyan Parag confirmed Sandeep Sharma's injury during the toss on Thursday, while the franchise also announced that the pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the season.

"Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his finger. He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery," a statement from RR read.

Sandeep Sharma had taken nine wickets in 10 appearances in the season, with an economy rate of 9.89.

Who replaces Sandeep Sharma in the RR playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against MI?

RR need a pacer to complete their pace bowling unit comprising Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi. In the absence of Sandeep Sharma, Akash Madhwal makes his franchise debut, and will face his former franchise in his very first appearance in pink.

RR stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl first. The inaugural winners need to keep accumulating all possible points at their disposal to remain alive in the playoffs race. MI, are on the other hand, are on a hot streak, securing five wins on the bounce, with an eye on the top spot.

