Why is Shashank Singh captaining PBKS in the field against RR in IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) middle-order batter Shashank Singh is leading the side in the second innings of their IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. Shreyas Iyer was subbed during the innings break after Punjab put up 219 against the Royals.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar replaced Iyer as an impact substitute in the lineup.

The move came after Shashank Singh played an innings of substance in the contest, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 30 balls, a strike rate of 197.66, with the help of three maximums and five boundaries. The right-hander was among the only two players retained by PBKS ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

The 33-year-old has lived up to the billing, amassing 273 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 151.66, comprising two half-centuries in IPL 2025. He was equally brilliant last season, scoring 354 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 164.65, hitting two fifties.

Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera help PBKS reach 219/5 vs RR in the IPL 2025 match

Half-centuries from Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera helped Punjab post 219/5 against RR in their IPL 2025 match. Wadhera smashed a quickfire 70 off 37 balls, comprising five sixes and as many boundaries. The duo put on a 58-run stand for the fifth wicket to rescue the team from 101/4. Meanwhile, regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, and Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with 30 (25), 21 (10), and 21* (9), respectively.

Tushar Deshpande emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Royals, returning with figures of 2/37, while Kwena Maphaka, Riyan Parag, and Akash Madhwal bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, RR were 67 without loss after four overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (34 off 12) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (32 off 12) at the crease.

A win would help PBKS jump to the top of the points table, provided they surpass Royal Challengers Bengaluru's net run rate (NRR). With 15 points in 11 games, they are currently third. On the contrary, RR have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race, managing just three victories in 12 games. They will be keen to avoid a last-place finish.

