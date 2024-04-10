Why was Shubman Gill upset with the on-field umpire during the RR vs GT IPL 202 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill wasn't a happy man when the on-field umpire Vinod Seshan made a 'wide' signal during the 17th over of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) innings. The incident occurred in Match 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 10.

Mohit Sharma bowled a slower delivery away from Sanju Samson's arc and the latter failed to get any bat on it. However, the umpire adjudged it as a wide ball. Gill challenged the decision as he felt it was a fair delivery as Samson had moved towards the off-side.

As per the rule, as the batter moves towards the off-side, the tram line also moves further away. That needs to be taken into account while adjudging whether the ball is wide or not. The third-umpire initially called it a fair delivery citing the same reasons.

However, despite adjudging it as a fair delivery, the third-umpire flipped at the last moment and told Vinod Seshan to stay with his original decision. Shubman Gill had an animated chat with the on-field umpire and even wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was confused as to how it wasn't given as a fair delivery.

Shubman Gill's frustration summed up GT's day with the ball

The Titans did start well with the ball by sending back both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) and Jos Buttler (8) relatively cheaply. However, the partnership of 130 runs between RR skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag set it up nicely for the Royals.

The duo took the game to the opposition and didn't miss out on most of the loose deliveries on offer. Riyan was dismissed for 76 off 48 balls, while Samson remained unbeaten on 68(38).

The chase isn't beyond the Titans' reach yet as they sit 83/3 after 11 overs at the time of writing. However, one may sense that Shubman Gill needs to bat through to get them anywhere near the target.