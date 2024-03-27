Why is T Natarajan not playing today's SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match?

T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, March 27. Jaydev Unadkat replaced the left-arm pacer in the XI.

The development comes as a huge setback for SRH since Natarajan returned with exceptional figures of 3/32 in his four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 23.

At the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Natarajan is missing out on the playing XI due to a niggle. He said at the toss:

"Natarajan has a niggle, Unadkat comes in."

Over the years, Natarajan has suffered many injuries that have hampered his presence in top-flight cricket.

Natarajan was retained for INR 4 crore by the Hyderabad-based franchise ahead of IPL 2024. That came as he bagged 10 wickets in 12 matches last year.

Apart from Natarajan, Travis Head replaced Marco Jansen in the XI. The Pat Cummins-led side would look to bounce back after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs in a last-ball thriller.

Hardik Pandya-led MI opt to bowl against SRH in IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday.

The visitors made a solitary change as Kwena Maphaka replaced Luke Wood in the XI after losing to Gujarat Titans by six runs in their previous game. At the toss, Pandya said:

"We are going to bowl first. One change, Luke misses out, Maphaka comes in."

Pandya further backed MI to return to winning ways after losing to GT. He said:

"Looks like a good track, we were solid in the last game. Didn't plan properly, that cost us the game. 13 games to go, we need to keep doing the right things. We are positive and looking forward to the challenge. Just trying to spend time with all the players. Getting to know them better."

Playing XIs:

