Why is Tilak Varma not playing in today’s CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) have suffered a huge blow ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their star middle-order batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the contest on Saturday, May 6.

MI and CSK are currently squaring off in the 49th match of IPL 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this afternoon.

Tilak has been a consistent performer for MI this season and has already played a couple of match-sinning knocks so far. Across nine matches in IPL 2023, he scored 274 runs at an average of 45.67. MI are without his services against their arch-rivals CSK after he picked up a niggle ahead of the match.

Tristan Stubbs replaced Tilak in the MI playing XI for the latest game. Explaining the reason behind Tilak Varma's absence, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said:

"Tristan Stubbs comes in for Tilak Varma, who has a niggle."

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Super Kings went in with an unchanged side while MI made two changes. Reflecting on their campaign in IPL 2023, Rohit said:

"We are going pretty well, we have had a couple of good games but it is just about continuing the momentum. We have addressed a few concerns so we are going well. That's the challenge of IPL - when you start the tournament, a lot of new players come into the squad. Having played nine games, we understand what our strength is and the guys who can do the job for us."

MI playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal.

Impact substitutes: Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal.

CSK playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

