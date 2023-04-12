Why is Trent Boult not playing today’s IPL 2023 match vs CSK?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult will not partake in the IPL 2023 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, April 12. The left-arm bowler started the campaign on a bright note, claiming five wickets in three matches so far.

RR captain Sanju Samson confirmed during the toss that the New Zealand international has been rested due to a niggle. Boult bowled an influential spell in the team's latest win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Boult has been vital to RR, especially with the new ball as he has been successful in decimating the opposition's top order with his quality swing bowling.

After being put into bat first by CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who is leading CSK for the 200th time in the IPL, Samson said:

"You play at different venues, day and night so you need to adapt to the situations but we have the youngsters who are ready to adapt very quickly. It's always been a pleasure to play at Chepauk against Mahi bhai. Boulty misses out due to a small niggle and we have a couple of changes, you'll come to know that."

The left-arm pacer has largely only played franchise cricket ever since his intended exclusion from the New Zealand national contract list in late 2022. Before coming to the IPL, he represented MI Emirates in the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20).

How does the RR bowling unit take shape in Boult's absence?

The inaugural champions have had to make some changes to their bowling unit in the absence of their pace spearhead. The ace New Zealand fast bowler has been replaced by Kuldeep Sen, who played a handful of games for the franchise in 2022. Apart from the Indian speedster, the RR pace bowling unit comprises Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma.

They also have the provision of introducing a bowler into their playing XI in the form of an impact player in the second innings. Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa and KM Asif have been named as substitutes by the Sanju Samson-led side.

Will RR miss the services of Trent Boult in Chepauk? Let us know what you think.

