Why is Vijay Shankar not playing today's IPL Match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar is not a part of the playing XI for their penultimate game of the league stages against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

Skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed Shankar's absence at the toss, stating that the 32-year-old from Tamil Nadu was hit by a ball in the nets during practice the day before the clash.

Speaking at the toss, Hardik said:

"We have played really good cricket. The standing in the table doesn't matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us. The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up."

"It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well. We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanaka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back," he added.

After a woeful last few seasons, Shankar has been in terrific form this season for the Titans, scoring 234 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 163.64 in ten games.

Shankar's absence means that the impressive youngster Sai Sudharsan returns to the playing XI having missed GT's last seven games.

Sudharsan started the season impressively, scoring 176 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 123.94 in GT's first five games.

GT also drafted mid-season acquisition Dasun Shanaka into the playing XI in place of West Indian Alzari Joseph, who conceded 52 runs in his four overs in their defeat against the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on May 12.

"Finishing in the top two - that's definitely the goal" - GT batter David Miller ahead of the clash against SRH

Gujarat Titans (GT) power-hitter David Miller reasserted the importance of finishing top two in the points table ahead of the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

GT are currently well placed at the top of the points table, with 16 points in 12 games. A win in either of their remaining two games will ensure a top-two finish for the Titans.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Proteas star said:

"Good team spirit at the moment, the boys are really enjoying each others' success. There's no easy game in this competition and it's about being aware of that and making sure we are up for every single game. It (top two finish) helps tremendously, the next two games are really important. If we can win two out of two, that'll be fantastic. Finishing in the top two - that's definitely the goal."

After an incredible season a year ago, Miller has had another solid season, scoring 242 runs at an average of 48.40 and a strike rate of 151.25.

SRH, on the other hand, have had a disappointing season and are on the brink of elimination, with eight points in 11 games.

They will have to win their three remaining games by a substantial margin and hope numerous other results go their way to entertain thoughts of qualifying for the playoffs.

