"Wide smile" - Suryakumar Yadav's advice to MI debutant in a shoot during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave debutant Vignesh Puthur a piece of candid advice during a recent photo shoot. A video of the same was uploaded by the franchise on their social media platforms.

Ad

An unknown talent, Puthur made his debut against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai's season opener. The left-arm wristspinner made an immediate impact, picking up the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) in his first over. He would then go on to pick up two more wickets in his next two overs, registering figures of 3/32 on debut. Despite his heroics, MI lost the match by four wickets.

When posing for photos clicked in the MI camp, Vignesh looked a little tense. That was spotted by Surya, who was standing at a distance and watching him. From across the room, the 34-year-old said:

Ad

Trending

"Brother, no pressure. Wide smile."

Upon hearing the advice, Puthur had a smile on his face and seemed a little more relaxed. Have a look at the video below:

Ad

MI take on Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2025 match

After facing defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in their season opener, the Mumbai Indians will be on the road for their next game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium. The match will be payed on Saturday, March 29.

The two teams have faced each other five times in the past, with GT edging the head-to-head 3-2. One of those wins was in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. GT would go on to lose to CSK in the final, having won the tournament in their debut season a year earlier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback