"Will bring everything I have to the table" — Faf du Plessis after joining Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis became the Royal Challengers Bangalore's first acquisition at the IPL 2022 Auction on February 12. He had a simple-yet-intent filled message for fans on Sunday (February 13).

Taking to Instagram, the franchise shared a clip of the former South African skipper. The former Chennai Super Kings opening batter shared his thoughts on playing for a new franchise.

The clip was captioned:

"Listen up, 12th Man Army! Faf has a message for all of you. 🤩 Can’t wait to see you in the red and gold, @fafdup! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLMegaAuction #IPL2022 #IPLAuction"

"To everyone at RCB, I am really excited to start what will be a new chapter in my life with a new team," Faf du Plessis said. "Thank you very much to RCB management yesterday for picking me up at the auction and putting their faith in me."

He further added:

"It's exciting... the opportunity about what the future holds with RCB. I will bring everything I have to the table to try and make sure we get the silverware into the franchise. Look forward to meeting you all soon."

Faf du Plessis was bagged for ₹7 crores at IPL 2022 Auction

RCB took on Delhi Capitals in an intense bidding war at the IPL 2022 Auction for Faf du Plessis. The franchise eventually outbid the Capitals to land him for ₹7 Cr.

By the looks of it, it was clear Bangalore was keen to acquire the services of the Proteas opening skipper. Du Plessis was a key component in the Chennai Super Kings (CKS) title run in the 2021 IPL season.

Speaking about his acquisition, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations at RCB was delighted at bagging the Proteas batter.

Also Read Article Continues below

"We're very happy, pretty much bang on budget. He's a proven IPL performer. Faf has done most of the work at the top of the order, we might not change that. Still plenty of work to do. We have a number of young players on our radar. I'm not going to give you too much. We have a few targets."

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy