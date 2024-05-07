"Will join my KKR family very soon" - Rahmanullah Gurbaz on short break from IPL 2024 due to his mother's illness

Afghanistan and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) wicketkeeper-opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz revealed that he will return to the franchise soon for the remainder of IPL 2024. He was on a short break due to his mother's bad health, which has now improved, as Gurbaz stated on his X account.

The Afghanistan international joined the franchise ahead of the 2023 edition, where he scored 227 runs in 11 games with a couple of half-centuries. He hasn't got an opportunity in the ongoing edition due to Phil Salt and Sunil Narine's excellent performances at the top of the order.

With 461 and 429 runs, Narine and Salt occupy the third and sixth positions, respectively, in the Orange Cap list.

"After a short break from IPL due to my mother’s illness, i will join my kkr family very soon, thanks for all the messages and prayers, alhumdulillah she is feeling better now thanks."

With Salt likely to leave for England for international duty, Gurbaz could get an opportunity in the playoffs this season.

KKR move atop IPL 2024 points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants

Meanwhile, KKR, the two-time champions, are now sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with eight wins and three losses from 11 matches, and have one foot in the playoffs.

The Kolkata-based side thoroughly dominated Lucknow Super Giants during Sunday's fixture at the Ekana International Stadium. Sunil Narine's breezy 39-ball 81 and his 61-run opening stand with Phil Salt propelled the visiting side to 235-6 in 20 overs.

The Knight Riders also came all guns blazing with the ball as Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana shared the spoils with three wickets each. Andre Russell bagged a couple, while Mitchell Starc and Narine snaffled one each to fashion a 98-run win for their side.

