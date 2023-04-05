Will Liam Livingstone play today’s IPL 2023 match between PBKS and RR?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Liam Livingstone did not feature in the franchise’s opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali on April 1. In his absence, PBKS went in with Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, and Nathan Ellis as their four overseas players.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has joined the Punjab squad after the Proteas completed their ODI series assignment against the Netherlands on April 2. If he’s picked for Wednesday’s IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Ellis might be the one missing out.

As for Livingstone, he won’t be available for the match against Rajasthan as well. The 29-year-old is yet to arrive in India as he is awaiting fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The dashing England batter hasn’t played any competitive cricket since sustaining a knee injury during the Test series against Pakistan in December last year.

He jarred his knee while fielding a ball on the boundary on day two of his debut Test in Rawalpindi. He scored nine and seven not out in the Test match but took no further part in the series due to the injury.

The England batter was a key member of the Punjab Kings in the IPL last season. He hammered 437 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 182.08, with four half-centuries. Livingstone also chipped in with the bat, claiming six scalps at a strike rate of 24.

“Ellis will go out because Rabada is available now” - Aakash Chopra on PBKS playing XI

PBKS will take on Rajasthan Royals in match number eight of IPL 2023 in Guwahati on Wednesday. Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, former India opener Aakash Chopra shared his views on Punjab’s playing XI. He opined:

“Ellis will go out because Rabada is available now. All South Africans are available, so he should also be available. Other than that, I don’t see scope for any other change. They will play with an almost similar XI.”

Chopra added that Punjab have a very good batting line-up and commented:

“Prabhsimran Singh will open here as well. After that, you will expect the same from Shikhar Dhawan. Bhanuka Rajapaksa will come. Sikandar Raza played the last match. He might play this match as well. You might not give Matthew Short a chance here also. Jitesh Sharma is batting well.”

PBKS beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 runs (DLS method) in their opening match in Mohali on April 1.

