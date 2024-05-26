Will Shah Rukh Khan attend the IPL 2024 final between SRH and KKR?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is all set to attend the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. His side will face the Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 26.

Shah Rukh has been a magnetic presence in KKR's matches this season. He was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when the Shreyas Iyer-led side made easy work of SRH in Qualifier 1 to progress into their fourth IPL final.

However, soon after the match concluded, reports emerged that the actor was admitted to a hospital following dehydration due to excessive heat. However, the issue was not regarded as serious enough for prolonged hospitalization, and he was discharged shortly after.

Shah Rukh's agent, Pooja Dadlani issued a positive update regarding the actor's health situation and he was even visited by KKR's co-owners Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta in Ahmedabad.

"To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern. (folded hands emojis)," she wrote on X.

As a result, Shah Rukh is fit and fine to mark his presence, along with his children for the mega event that could potentially witness KKR lifting the trophy for the third time in their history.

"Only their playing kit is nice, not their game" - Shah Rukh Khan recalls saddest moment as KKR owner

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most dedicated and involved franchise owners in the entire league. He has been with the franchise through thick and thin over the years and has played a huge role with his mere presence as well as his attitude towards the players and the coaching staff.

"I still remember, which was the saddest moment, kisi ne mujhe aise bola 'inka costume hi achha hai, inka game play to achhai hai hi nahi' (someday said to me 'only their playing kit is nice, not their game'). I remember some expert talking this. It used to hurt. To come back with GG (Gautam Gambhir) and do this was outstanding. It taught us how to lose but never be losers and never give up hope. Sports teaches you that," Shah Rukh said in an interaction with Star Sports.

One of KKR's previous IPL triumphs came at the very same venue in the 2012 edition when the side were led by Gautam Gambhir. The former India batter is now the mentor of the franchise, roped in from LSG during the off-season.

