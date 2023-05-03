"Will try my best to get both to sit and sort this out"- Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir's heated exchange

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes he can sort things out between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir after the duo had a spat post RCB's 18-run win over LSG in Lucknow on Monday.

Kohli apparently had a go at LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq and the banter continued between the two even after the match ended. Gambhir then took Kyle Mayers away from Kohli when the two were talking and the RCB star wasn't amused. This led to a heated exchange between the two and they had to be separated.

However, in a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan urged fans to move on from the incident and claimed that he would try his best to get things sorted. Here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say:

"What happened between the two of them (Virat and Gambhir) has been the talk of the town and everyone wants to know what exactly was said. But I feel that it's a long tournament and such things happen in the heat of the moment. I assure you that I will try my best to get both to sit and sort this out and hug each other."

Harbhajan Singh had also spoken on the Virat-Gambhir exchange before

Harbhajan Singh released another video the day after the heated exchange took place and recalled his altercation with former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth during an IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2008 season.

Harbhajan had slapped Sreesanth and the former claimed that despite apologizing for his mistake, he is still ashamed that he did that. On this, Harbhajan Singh stated:

"I Am Ashamed Of What I Did With Sreesanth In 2008. Virat Kohli Is A Legend, Should Not Get Involved In Such Things. Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket."

Harbhajan and Sreesanth sorted their issues out long ago, also going on to win the 2011 World Cup together for India.

