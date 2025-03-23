"Will they want to go with them?" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's selection dilemmas ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would have to decide whether they should play three frontline spinners in their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He pointed out that dew could be a factor in an evening game in Chennai.

CSK will host MI in the two sides' IPL 2025 opener at Chepauk in the second game on Sunday, March 23. The Chennai-based franchise retained Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 crore) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. They subsequently acquired Ravichandran Ashwin (₹9.75 crore) and Noor Ahmad (₹10 crore) at the mega auction last November.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener wondered whether the Chennai Super Kings would play Jadeja, Ashwin and Noor in tandem against the Mumbai Indians.

"Will the Chennai Super Kings go with three spinners? We shall find out how the pitch will be. It's an evening game, so the dew will be slightly in the mind. However, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad - they have three spinners. Will they want to go with them?" he said (4:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that CSK could alternatively play Ashwin and Jadeja and hold Noor back for the latter part of IPL 2025.

"They have the most expensive spin department. So will they play all three of them together, or will they play Ashwin and Jaddu, and keep Noor in reserve, that they can use him later? It will be worth watching," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that Ruturaj Gaikwad and company might also have to choose one among Sam Curran, Jamie Overton and Nathan Ellis in the seam-bowling department. He reckoned that they would potentially go with Curran due to his superior batting ability.

"Will Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra play together?" - Aakash Chopra on the other question for CSK ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

CSK acquired Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra for ₹6.25 crore and ₹4 crore respectively at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Chennai Super Kings would also have to decide whether to include both Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in their XI for Sunday's game.

"Will Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra play together? Devon Conway has done very well for them and scored a lot of runs. Then he got injured and the team also didn't do that well when he got injured. Suddenly you start looking at a new partnership and that job didn't happen properly," he said.

The analyst noted that Conway could open and Ravindra could bat at No. 3 in such a scenario.

"Changes also happened there, or else this team doesn't change openers at all. Now, since he is fit and available, will he open, and will Rachin Ravindra play at No. 3 because they can do that? They have that option available," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that CSK could play one among Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar at the No. 4 position if Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra form their top three. He added that Shivam Dube could bat at No. 5 in such a scenario.

