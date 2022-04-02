''Will wear it with pride''- Graeme Smith after wearing Rajasthan Royals jersey

Former South African captain Graeme Smith took to Instagram on Saturday to post a picture of himself in a Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersey.

Smith expressed his gratitude towards the Royals for gifting him their latest IPL jersey. Posting a picture of the same, the former opener wrote:

"Thank you @rajasthanroyals will wear it with pride #tataipl #royalfamily #rajasthanroyals

Smith was part of the Royals' team that won the inaugural season of the IPL under the late Shane Warne.

Smith featured in the cash-rich league in the first four seasons. While he represented Rajasthan between 2008-10, he was a part of the now defunct Pune Warriors in 2011.

In 29 games, he scored 739 runs at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 110.63, with four 50+ scores.

Jos Buttler smashes another IPL hundred as Rajasthan Royals post 193 againstp Mumbai Indians

Smith's post came on the day when Rajasthan Royals locked horns with former champions Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Royals, who started their campaign with an imperious win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, once again showcased the might of their batting on Saturday.

Batting first, the Royals' were spearheaded by blistering opener Jos Buttler, who smashed his third IPL ton.

The Lancashire swashbuckler hammered as many as five sixes and 11 fours to post a 68-ball 100.

Buttler loves batting against Mumbai. His last five scores against the five-time champions read: 100(68), 41(32), 70(44), 89(43) and 94*(53).

He was duly supported by captain Sanju Samson (30 off 21 deliveries) and Shimron Hetmyer, who hammered a brutal 14-ball 35, laced with three sixes and as many fours.

With Buttler and Hetmyer in full glory, it looked like Rajasthan would post in excess of 200. However, Jasprit Bumrah had other ideas. The champion seamer dismissed both Buttler (via a pin-point yorker) and Hetmyer in the same over to ensure RR ended up with 193-8 in their twenty overs.

Having lost their opening game, Mumbai will be desperate to pull one back. For that to happen, their opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will have to get them off to a blazing start.

