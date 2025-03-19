"Win, lose or draw, it is the same Shah Rukh Khan" - KKR star acknowledges unconditional support from franchise co-owner in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) veteran spinner Sunil Narine expressed gratitude towards franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for his constant support behind the scenes. The Caribbean ace is one of the longest-serving players for KKR following his initial acquisition ahead of the 2012 season, and has been part of all the ups and downs ever since.

Current and former KKR players have credited the renowned Bollywood actor for the way he has run the franchise. Several have praised him for his involvement in the team's functioning, and for providing the players with the freedom to express themselves, at the same time.

Narine stated that everyone in the KKR setup unanimously adored Shah Rukh Khan. He also added that the franchise's on-field results had no bearing on his behavior.

"The way he talks to everyone, he is very down to earth, and loves everyone in the team. I think he is one of the best owners you could ask for. He just gives you all freedom to play cricket. Whether you win, lose or draw, it is the same Shah Rukh Khan," Narine said during a pre-season press conference.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be present for the upcoming IPL 2025 season opener between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

"Cricket has evolved so much, so you have to try to evolve your game as well" - KKR veteran Sunil Narine

After a few bleak seasons with the bat in the IPL that followed a phase where he was prolific as an opener, Narine made a resounding comeback in the 2024 season. He forged brilliant chemistry with Phil Salt, as the duo were responsible for maximizing the powerplay.

However, KKR now have a completely different top order with Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer both being released. Narine now has to bat alongside the likes of Quinton de Kock and newly appointed skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

"Cricket has evolved so much, so you have to try to evolve your game as well. There are times where I have to contribute with bat and the ball, but I think it is about general confidence and being able to emulate and utilize whatever I can do on the field," Narine said of opening the batting.

KKR are aiming to be just the third franchise to defend their IPL title after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

