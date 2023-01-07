WIPL Auction 2023: Maximum base price set at Rs 50 lakh, registration deadline on January 26 – Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly divided the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) base price into five categories for the inaugural season from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. As per Sportstar, the deadline for the players' registration is January 26.

Capped players can decide their base price between the Rs 30 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, and Rs 50 lakh categories. Uncapped players can enroll themselves in the Rs 10 and Rs 20 lakh categories. The auction might take place in early February.

Several big names, including India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, are likely to enroll themselves in the Rs 50 lakh category. Meanwhile, former India captains Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have also expressed their interest in taking part in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

BCCI announces the release of tender for the right to own and operate a team in WIPL

The BCCI recently released a tender for the right to own and operate a team in the WIPL. The "invitation to tender" (ITT) will be available for a non-refundable fee of Rs 50 lakh. The ITT will be available for purchase until January 23.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have expressed their interest in buying a team in the WIPL.

Speaking to The Times of India, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that they have already applied to purchase the ITT. He said:

“We’ve applied to buy the bid document. Now, we’ll have to find out about the economics of it. We are interested. If CSK doesn’t have a women’s team, it may not look good. We’d like to promote women’s cricket.”

WIPL 2023 is likely to take place from March 3-26, which is set to begin after the upcoming Women’s ICC T20 World Cup 2023.

The BCCI is likely to host the tournament in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, and Brabourne Stadium after successfully hosting the recently concluded T20I series against Australia at these venues.

