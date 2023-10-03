"With Team India" - Sanju Samson posts photo of Indian cricketers practicing in front of his poster in Trivandrum

Sanju Samson has shared a photo from Team India's practice session at the Greenfield International Stadium. The photo featured the Indian cricketers focused on their practice, with a big poster of Samson in the background.

The Greenfield International Stadium is in the Trivandrum city of Kerala. Sanju Samson is one of the most popular cricketers of Kerala, and a giant poster of the wicketkeeper-batter is at the venue.

India were supposed to play a warm-up match in Trivandrum today (October 3) against the Netherlands ahead of the 2023 World Cup. The team had been practicing for the same, but rain did not allow any action at the Greenfield International Stadium.

A picture from Team India's net session went viral on social media, where the players could be seen working hard in the nets. Sanju Samson's photo was noticeable in the background.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Samson wrote:

"With Team India @ Gods own country !!"

Kerala is known as God's own country, a line which Samson used to describe the picture in the caption. He also added a background music of the song Kerala Manniayi, featuring superstar DQ Salmaan. Samson's post has received more than 200,000 likes so far.

Sanju Samson unluckily missed out on a place in India's squad for 2 major events

Samson is one of the top wicketkeeper-batters in the world right now. He has been a consistent performer in the IPL and domestic cricket, but did not receive a place in India's squad for the Asian Games as well as the World Cup 2023.

He was selected as a reserve player for Asia Cup 2023 last month. However, Samson left the tournament early since KL Rahul attained full fitness in a few days. Samson will likely be a backup wicketkeeper option in the World Cup as well. If needed, the Indian team may add him to the squad for the mega event.