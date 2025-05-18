  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "With this Test20 knock Shreyas Iyer has given solid reply to selectors"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS reach 219/5 in IPL 2025 match vs RR

"With this Test20 knock Shreyas Iyer has given solid reply to selectors"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS reach 219/5 in IPL 2025 match vs RR

By Balakrishna
Modified May 18, 2025 18:30 IST
Fans react after 1st innings of RR vs PBKS match. (Image: bcci.tv, X - @GemsOfCricket)
Fans react after 1st innings of RR vs PBKS match. (Image: bcci.tv, X - @GemsOfCricket)

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are competing in Match 59 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (May 18) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in the afternoon.

Ad

RR got off to a good start with the ball, reducing the visiting team to 34/3 in 3.1 overs. In-form PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (9) and Prabhsimran Singh (21) endured failures, perishing early while trying to play aggressively.

Nehal Wadhera then played a magnificent knock of 70 (37) in the company of Shreyas Iyer (30) to stabilize the innings after a turbulent start. After the duo's departure, Shashank Singh (59*) hit a brilliant half-century to provide a strong finish to the Kings, powering them to a massive total of 219 for five in 20 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai supported him with a blazing cameo of 21* (9).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the first innings of Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan and Punjab franchises. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"With this Test20 knock Shreyas Iyer given solid reply to BCCI selectors who didn't select him for IND A squad," a fan wrote.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"It's quite hot, the surface seems good"- Nehal Wadhera after 1st innings of PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match

Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, PBKS middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera reflected on his team's batting performance, saying:

"It was wonderful batting, early wickets fell. Me and Shreyas bhai built partnership. In the end Azmat and Shashank played brilliantly. Talks have been pretty clear with me and skipper, no matter what the situation is, punish the loose balls and that is why we've been scoring heavily.
Ad
"Preparation such things happen in the nets, they execute the same in the game, doesn't feel tough. It's quite hot, the surface seems good, ball was gripping initially with the slower one's. We have the bowling unit, we know the conditions and our bowlers will nail it for us."

At the time of the writing, RR had reached 119/3 in 11 overs in the second innings.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together!

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications