"With this Test20 knock Shreyas Iyer has given solid reply to selectors"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS reach 219/5 in IPL 2025 match vs RR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are competing in Match 59 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (May 18) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in the afternoon.

RR got off to a good start with the ball, reducing the visiting team to 34/3 in 3.1 overs. In-form PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (9) and Prabhsimran Singh (21) endured failures, perishing early while trying to play aggressively.

Nehal Wadhera then played a magnificent knock of 70 (37) in the company of Shreyas Iyer (30) to stabilize the innings after a turbulent start. After the duo's departure, Shashank Singh (59*) hit a brilliant half-century to provide a strong finish to the Kings, powering them to a massive total of 219 for five in 20 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai supported him with a blazing cameo of 21* (9).

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the first innings of Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan and Punjab franchises. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"With this Test20 knock Shreyas Iyer given solid reply to BCCI selectors who didn't select him for IND A squad," a fan wrote.

"It's quite hot, the surface seems good"- Nehal Wadhera after 1st innings of PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match

Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, PBKS middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera reflected on his team's batting performance, saying:

"It was wonderful batting, early wickets fell. Me and Shreyas bhai built partnership. In the end Azmat and Shashank played brilliantly. Talks have been pretty clear with me and skipper, no matter what the situation is, punish the loose balls and that is why we've been scoring heavily.

"Preparation such things happen in the nets, they execute the same in the game, doesn't feel tough. It's quite hot, the surface seems good, ball was gripping initially with the slower one's. We have the bowling unit, we know the conditions and our bowlers will nail it for us."

At the time of the writing, RR had reached 119/3 in 11 overs in the second innings.

