"Woke up to watch an 8th grader" - Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s quirky comment on debutant in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reacted to Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL debut. The left-handed batter's maiden appearance in the tournament came during the side's clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.

Ad

Suryavanshi became the youngster debutant in the league's history. He showed no signs of nervousness and kicked off his career with a stunning first-ball six off pacer Shardul Thakur's bowling. The talented youngster played an impactful 34-run knock off 20 deliveries.

The southpaw's debut grabbed headlines, even catching Pichai's attention, who wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Woke up to watch an 8th grader play in the IPL!!!! What a debut!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suryavanshi earned praise from all quarters for his batting exploits. He struck three sixes and two fours during his stay at the crease, finishing with a strike rate of 170.

He set a great platform for RR by forming an 85-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, the team ultimately failed to chase down the 181-run target, suffering a narrow two-run defeat.

"They’ve truly unveiled a new wonder boy" - Sanjay Manjrekaur lauds RR for giving Vaibhav Suryavanshi an opportunity

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised RR's decision of handing Vaibhav Suryavanshi his maiden cap. He opined that the franchise have unveiled a new 'wonder boy'.

Ad

Speaking to JioHotstar, the cricketer-turned-commentator said (via Indian Express):

"He impressed everyone. When he got out, it looked like he might cry—and at his age, that would’ve been completely natural. Full credit to Rajasthan Royals for trusting him, giving him the best possible platform at the top of the order, even with another left-hander alongside. They’ve truly unveiled a new wonder boy."

Rajasthan have failed to perform consistently this season. They are languishing at the eighth spot in the points table, with just two wins from eight outings. They will look to get back to winning ways in their forthcoming match against Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More