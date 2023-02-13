"Women's team will win the trophy before men's team" - Fans erupt as RCB buys Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine in WPL Auction 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has set the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction on fire in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. The franchise bought world-class players in the form of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, and Renuka Singh during the first couple of rounds.

Bangalore first broke the bank for Mandhana, spending Rs 3.4 crore. Meanwhile, all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine were bought for Rs 1.7 and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

The trio brings a load of experience, having played more than 100 T20Is and overseas T20 leagues like the Big Bash League, The Hundred, etc.

While Mandhana has scored 2651 runs in 112 T20Is, including 20 half-centuries. In 134 games, Perry has scored 1515 runs and scalped 120 wickets in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Devine has amassed 2950 runs and picked up 110 wickets in 116 games.

Meanwhile, promising speedster Renuka Singh was sold for Rs 1.5 crore.

Bangalore fans were delighted after the franchise bought key players as they aim to win a trophy in the inaugural season of the WPL. Some felt that the Women’s team will win the trophy before the Men’s team (no trophies since 2008 in IPL).

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

prashant @its_prashant27 RCB women's team will win the trophy before the RCB Men's team. RCB women's team will win the trophy before the RCB Men's team.

Aman @CaptainKohli___ Perry and Smriti in RCB. Rare good auction from this franchise Perry and Smriti in RCB. Rare good auction from this franchise 😭❤

Bhavik Doshi @bha_wicked #RCB on absolute fire in this auction #WPLAuction .. now that men couldn't do it.. Surely women will lift the trophy once with these set of players already.. rcb fans will have something to cheer about after years of dissappointment.. #RCB on absolute fire in this auction #WPLAuction.. now that men couldn't do it.. Surely women will lift the trophy once with these set of players already.. rcb fans will have something to cheer about after years of dissappointment..

Samrudh @samjag123 @PaulDennett_ RCB is grabbing all the good players although the purse is less now @PaulDennett_ RCB is grabbing all the good players although the purse is less now 😅

𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐆𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐚 @harshaaa_18 @_Vk_18 @mandhana_smriti @RCBTweets



inaugural me hi RCB trophy jitegi, Kaptaan Smriti Mandhana @imVkohli Smriti, Perry, Devine, Renuka Singh yaar duniya ka best players ko 10 mint me kharid liya.inaugural me hi RCB trophy jitegi, Kaptaan Smriti Mandhana @_Vk_18 @mandhana_smriti @RCBTweets @imVkohli Smriti, Perry, Devine, Renuka Singh yaar duniya ka best players ko 10 mint me kharid liya.inaugural me hi RCB trophy jitegi, Kaptaan Smriti Mandhana ❤

_Bobbaboiii_ @IMNamanYadav9

Give the trophy to RCB in advance

And then begin the season... Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The swing queen Renuka Singh Thakur joins RCB. The swing queen Renuka Singh Thakur joins RCB. https://t.co/N5LsP6tKSN Holllyyyy shitttttt...Give the trophy to RCB in advanceAnd then begin the season... twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Holllyyyy shitttttt...Give the trophy to RCB in advanceAnd then begin the season... twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Arjun @ofdwaparyug #WPLAuction RCB surely is making a great team. But then again they always had a great team. Will it be different for girls? I hope so RCB surely is making a great team. But then again they always had a great team. Will it be different for girls? I hope so 👍 #WPLAuction

Ajay Kumar @ajaykumarmvk

Smriti, Elyse Perry, Devine and Renuka Singh RCB building quite the teamSmriti, Elyse Perry, Devine and Renuka Singh #WIPLAuction RCB building quite the teamSmriti, Elyse Perry, Devine and Renuka Singh #WIPLAuction

Rishi @ladkiincric

#WPLAuction Forget the minimum 15 players rule. Someone remind RCB field pe bhi 11 ko utarna padta hai Forget the minimum 15 players rule. Someone remind RCB field pe bhi 11 ko utarna padta hai#WPLAuction

sin(may)/cos(may) @35Tanmay Congratulations RCB for winning WPL Congratulations RCB for winning WPL

Having spent Rs 6.7 crore on just four players, RCB will now have to be wary of their purse while trying to build a perfect combination of players for WPL 2023.

Smriti Mandhana reacts after joining RCB for WPL 2023

Meanwhile, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana took to Twitter to express her delight at joining the Bengaluru-based franchise. RCB bought for Rs 3.4 crore after a fierce-bidding war with Mumbai Indians (MI).

Taking to Twitter, Mandhana wrote:

“Namaskara Bengaluru.”

The inaugural WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26 after the conclusion of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz – will compete in the T20 extravaganza.

A total of 22 matches will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes