"Women's team will win the trophy before men's team" - Fans erupt as RCB buys Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine in WPL Auction 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has set the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction on fire in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. The franchise bought world-class players in the form of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, and Renuka Singh during the first couple of rounds.
Bangalore first broke the bank for Mandhana, spending Rs 3.4 crore. Meanwhile, all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine were bought for Rs 1.7 and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.
The trio brings a load of experience, having played more than 100 T20Is and overseas T20 leagues like the Big Bash League, The Hundred, etc.
While Mandhana has scored 2651 runs in 112 T20Is, including 20 half-centuries. In 134 games, Perry has scored 1515 runs and scalped 120 wickets in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Devine has amassed 2950 runs and picked up 110 wickets in 116 games.
Meanwhile, promising speedster Renuka Singh was sold for Rs 1.5 crore.
Bangalore fans were delighted after the franchise bought key players as they aim to win a trophy in the inaugural season of the WPL. Some felt that the Women’s team will win the trophy before the Men’s team (no trophies since 2008 in IPL).
Having spent Rs 6.7 crore on just four players, RCB will now have to be wary of their purse while trying to build a perfect combination of players for WPL 2023.
Smriti Mandhana reacts after joining RCB for WPL 2023
Meanwhile, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana took to Twitter to express her delight at joining the Bengaluru-based franchise. RCB bought for Rs 3.4 crore after a fierce-bidding war with Mumbai Indians (MI).
Taking to Twitter, Mandhana wrote:
“Namaskara Bengaluru.”
The inaugural WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26 after the conclusion of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz – will compete in the T20 extravaganza.
A total of 22 matches will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium.
