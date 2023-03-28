"Won't be bowling much at all in the first few games" - Michael Hussey confirms Ben Stokes will start IPL 2023 as a specialist batter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant coach Michael Hussey has suggested that all-rounder Ben Stokes would start as a specialist batter and is unlikely to bowl in the first few games. The former Australian great's statement came following the England red-ball captain's knee injury that he struggled with in the New Zealand Tests.

While Stokes has managed recurring injuries to his left knee over the last few years, the issue resurfaced during the New Zealand tour as he could only bowl nine overs across two Tests. The 31-year-old, however, is still optimistic about featuring in IPL 2023, which would keep him in good stead ahead of the Ashes series, starting on June 16.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo and PA Association, Hussey said that physios from both CSK and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are working together to get Stokes into bowling mode.

"My understanding is he's ready to go as a batsman from the start. The bowling might be wait and see. I know he had his first very light bowl yesterday [Sunday] since he had his injections in his knee. The physios from Chennai and the ECB are working pretty closely together.

"My understanding is he won't be bowling much at all in the first few games of the tournament. It might be a few weeks. I'm not 100% sure, but we will hopefully get him bowling at some stage in the tournament."

The seam-bowling all-rounder became CSK's most expensive buy at the auction, fetching INR 16.25 crore. His best season came in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiants, where he bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his 316 runs and 12 wickets in 12 matches.

That said, Stokes has hinted at returning early from the IPL to gear up for England's Test against Ireland on June 1, four days after the final.

"I'm sure Stokesy is going to absolutely love it" - Michael Hussey on playing in Chennai

Michael Hussey. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ahead of playing at the Chepauk for the first time since 2019, Hussey anticipates the atmosphere will fire up Stokes, given he is a man for the big stage. The 47-year-old said:

"The ground is amazing: new stands up, full capacity. The first home game, the atmosphere is going to be out of this world. I can't wait - and I'm sure Stokesy is going to absolutely love it. That's the thing with those big players, they generally like a big stage and perform their best on it. Once he gets out there in Chepauk Stadium in front of an unbelievably loud crowd, I hope it's going to bring out the best in him."

The Yellow Army will feature in the season opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31.

