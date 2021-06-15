WTC Final: "Don't judge Shubman Gill by his IPL performance" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has warned against judging Shubman Gill by his IPL performances. The former Pakistan cricketer feels India need to back the young opener despite having other options at their disposal.

Shubman Gill has made a solid start to his international career and played a crucial role as India scripted history Down Under. However, the youngster comes into the WTC Final after a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign, where he managed just 132 runs in seven games at a miserly strike rate of 117.85.

Shubman Gill’s abject performance in the T20 league has prompted many to speculate whether the 21-year-old could be replaced by Mayank Agarwal for the final. However, speaking to The Quint, Ramiz Raja urged everyone to back the young opener.

“Don’t judge Gill’s potential by his IPL performance. He has got a good strike rate in Test cricket and has shots all around the wicket. He needs to be backed by everyone because I suspect in a country like India where you have a lot of resources, some youngster may not get as many opportunities,” Raja said.

It's Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation.



After @RealShubmanGill got a steady start with 85 off 135 deliveries, @RishabhPant17 found his groove with a 121* off 94 deliveries.@ImIshant leads the pack with 3/36 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YRNsVjweDt — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

Shubman Gill has a point to prove during the upcoming World Test Championship Final and the subsequent tour of England. After starting his Test career with a bang in Australia, Shubman Gill struggled during the home series against England, averaging just 19.83 across four games.

“Shubman Gill reminds me a lot of Rohit Sharma in his early days” – Ramiz Raja

"T20 cricket has got the moment but young players need to give priority to Test Cricket. Virat Kohli's emphasis on Test Cricket will help youngsters like Shubman Gill to improve. Performing in the traditional format is the way to achieve Greatness." - Ramiz Raja (To India TV) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 10, 2021

Despite Shubman Gill’s recent lean patch, Ramiz Raja has compared the stylish right-hander to a younger version of his current opening partner Rohit Sharma.

“He has got great potential. Gill reminds me a lot of Rohit Sharma in his early days. I remember watching Rohit in Pakistan even before he made his international debut. Sometimes, only a few balls can give you the idea of future greatness. Make no mistake; Gill can be in the league of Sharma,” Raja concluded.

In his biggest test yet, Shubman Gill will come up against one of the best bowling attacks in the world when he faces the New Zealand bowlers in the WTC final. A strong showing on the big stage could go a long way in helping Gill cement his spot.

Edited by BH